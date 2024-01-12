BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

For the second time in three SEC women’s basketball games, a struggling Arkansas beginning eventually contributed to a losing finish.

Jessika Carter had 22 points and 19 rebounds as Mississippi State downed the Razorbacks 66-63 late Thursday night at Bud Walton Arena.

“Your heart breaks for the kids,” Arkansas head coach Mike Neighbors said. “You go in and you try to motivate them at halftime or a timeout, all you have is eyes and head nods. You don’t have anybody disagreeing, you don’t have anybody pointing fingers. And you just want one more shot to go in for them so badly.”

The Bulldogs (14-4, 1-2) scored the game’s first 10 points and the second quarter’s first 11 to put the Razorbacks (13-5, 1-2) in a 27-14 hole and a 34-22 halftime deficit.

Arkansas would fight back, using a 26-15 advantage in the third quarter and eventually taking the lead twice, the final time on Maryam Dauda’s basket that put the Razorbacks up 61-59 with 2:48 remaining.

“You spend so much energy coming back and it’s not just basketball, it’s all sports,” Neighbors said. “When you are around it long enough, you know that’s the case as it is happening.

“And you are excited as you are taking the lead, but you know how hard it is close. It’s a loose ball here, it’s six inches there. But again, it seems to magnify everything in the second half.

“It was the start of the game that obviously I thought was the only time that we weren’t competitive, the first three and half to four minutes of the game. That continues to be a disappointment.”

Dauda had her first double-double with a career high 17 points and 13 rebounds to lead Arkansas, coming off a 83-43 win over Georgia on Sunday.

The rout of the Bulldogs was just three days after a frigid shooting first half at Kentucky’s Rupp Arena resulted in an 73-63 loss.

Samara Spencer missed her first 11 field goal attempts, but helped lead the third quarter charge by scoring all 13 of her points after intermission.

Carly Keats had 12 points, Saylor Poffenbarger 9 points and 7 rebounds and MaKayla Daniels and Jenna Lawrence 6 points each for Arkansas, who shot 21 of 68 from the field, 10 of 38 from 3-point range and 11 of 12 at the free throw line.

The Razorbacks played their second straight game without injured freshman guard Taliah Scott, who leads the SEC in scoring at 22.3 points per game.

“She is doing fine,” Neighbors said of her undisclosed injury. “With her being so young, you have got to be son protective. I would have loved to have had her for both of those last two games, but not at the expense at the risk of lingering the thing out or something when she is older and wanting to play pick up with her own kids.

“There is no reason to rush it.”

Carter’s double-double was aided by Jerkail Jordan’s 17 points and Laura Park-Lane’s 11. Former Razorback Erynn Barnum had four points for the Bulldogs.

“She is so good,” Neighbors said of Carter. “She should have been playing in the WNBA tonight, not in this game. She is going to a great pro, I thought she and Park-Lane were in control of the game. Jordan hit some timely shots.”

Arkansas will return to action Sunday at Alabama in a 2 p.m. game at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa.

“It is disappointing, but not discouraging,” Neighbors said of the 1-2 in SEC action. “Losing hurts, but there is no discouraging the kids. Y’all know the difference between playing hard and well. I don’t have to tell y’all that.”

Photo by John D. James