Smalltown to Statewide: Story behind Razorbacks commit Quincey McAdoo

Pig Trail Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Clarendon’s Quincey McAdoo is the newest Razorbacks commit. Nick Walters shares the story of a smalltown star wide receiver in his Arkansas recruiting feature.

Once committed to Florida State, McAdoo eventually flipped to his home state Hogs. He was drawn by head coach Sam Pittman and wide receivers coach Kenny Guiton. Showing flashes of athleticism on the field, McAdoo has also dealt with flashes of adversity. In recent years, he lost two cousins due to a hit-and-run and a shooting.

“I won’t let their names die,” McAdoo said. He’ll try to honor them with his play in his senior season and going forward on the Hill.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

Pig Trail Video

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

HOG🐗SCHEDULE

HOG🐗FOOTBALL STATS

SEC🏈STANDINGS

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers