Smith joins LA Chargers as a Free Agent

Former Arkansas defensive lineman T.J. Smith was picked up by the LA Chargers as a free agent after the NFL Draft concluded on Saturday.

Smith, who played his senior season of high school football at Colquitt County in Moultrie, GA, spent the past 5 season as a Razorback. After redshirting his freshman year, Smith ended his senior campaign starting all 12 games, finishing with 20 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and 4 tackles for loss.

Smith sat down with Alyssa Orange to talk about the draft process, and what he thinks he can bring to the Chargers organization.

