FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Razorback soccer team set its spring slate of matches on Thursday afternoon, head coach Colby Hale announced. Arkansas will host two of its four matches at Razorback Field, welcoming the TCU Horned Frogs and the Oklahoma Sooners to Fayetteville.

The schedule kicks off on Saturday, March 5, when the Hogs travel to take on TCU in Fort Worth, Texas. The Horned Frogs are coming off a 19-win season and their second-straight Sweet Sixteen appearance. They finished second in the Big 12 conference standings. A time for the match has not been set.

TCU will visit Fayetteville 29 days later, taking on Arkansas on Sunday, April 3 at Razorback Field. First kick is set for 1 p.m. CT and the match will be free to the public.

The Razorbacks then head to St. Louis, Missouri for a matchup with the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, April 9. Iowa is coming off a 12-6-2 season. The two squads last met in the spring of 2019, also in the St. Louis area where Arkansas won the match 2-0. Junior Anna Podojil netted one of the goals.

The Hogs will host Oklahoma for the final match of the spring slate, set for 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, April 23 at Razorback Field. The Sooners last visited Fayetteville in 2019, where they escaped with a 1-0 double-overtime victory. The match will be closed to the public.

Spring Schedule

at TCU – Saturday, March 5 at TBD

TCU – Sunday, April 3 at 1 p.m. CT

Iowa – Saturday, April 9 at TBD (in St. Louis)

Oklahoma – Saturday, April 23 at 11 a.m. CT (Closed to Public)

Hear it from Coach Hale

Every program does spring and their scheduling of spring matches a little differently. For us, we are committed to being the top program in the country. To do that, you have to play the best competition you can find. We like this schedule and believe we will be better at the end of the spring than at the beginning. That is the goal.”

Arkansas is coming off the most successful season in school history, winning a program-best 19 matches, and making its first Elite 8 appearance. The Hogs also won their third-straight SEC regular-season title and made it to their sixth-straight SEC Tournament finals appearance.