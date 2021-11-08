Soccer Earns No. 2 Seed at NCAA Tournament

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Postseason soccer returns to Fayetteville as No. 5 Arkansas (16-4) was awarded a two seed – its highest in program history – in the NCAA Tournament, announced during the event’s selection show on Monday.

The Hogs will host Southland Conference champion Northwestern State (12-5-2) at Razorback Field in the first round, with the date and time to be determined. The squads have never met on the pitch.

The Razorbacks are coming off their third straight SEC regular season title, going 9-1 in conference play, and appearing in their sixth straight SEC Tournament final. This will be Arkansas’ eighth tournament appearance, all coming under head coach Colby Hale.

