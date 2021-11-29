Soccer puts four on Southeast Region Teams

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas Soccer put four on the United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region Teams, the organization announced on Monday afternoon. This marks the fourth straight season four or more Razorbacks have made appearances on the All-Southeast Region teams. Bryana Hunter, Parker Goins and Anna Podojil made the region’s first team while Taylor Malham was named to the second team.

Hunter, the reigning SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year and first-team All-SEC member, joins the list for the first time. As a defender, Hunter netted two of the Razorbacks’ goals and led Arkansas position players in minutes played with 2,044. Goins makes her third appearance on the team, and second as a first teamer. The reigning SEC Midfielder of the Year and first team all-conference selection ranked second in the SEC with 14 assists. Goins broke the program’s all-time career assist record this season, tallying 38. Podojil finished the season leading the SEC in goals (16), points (38) and points per game (1.81), earning her third first team All-SEC nod. Goins and Podojil accounted for 27 of Arkansas’ 71 goals this season.

Senior midfielder Taylor Malham rounds out the Razoback contingent on the Southeast Region team. Malham makes her third appearance and her second as a second teamer. Malham put away 11 goals, notching a career-best 28 points.

The Razorbacks wrapped up the season last Friday with the program’s first appearance in the Elite 8.