The Hogs are moving on! Arkansas defeats the Ole Miss Rebels 3-0 at the SEC Tournament.

It was a late night in Gainesville, FL, for the Arkansas Softball team, not getting their game against 8-seed Ole Miss until after 9pm CT.

1-seed Arkansas took an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a Taylor Ellsworth RBI scoring KB Sides.

In the bottom of the 2nd, Linnie Malkin hit her 20th home run of the season to give the Hogs a 2-0 lead. It was her 48th career home run, putting her at the top of the Arkansas record books in home runs.

In the bottom of the 3rd, freshman Kaycee Hoffman sent one over the right field wall for the Hogs second home run of the night, and a 3-0 lead.

Arkansas advances to play 5-seed Florida on Friday afternoon. The game is slated for a 4:30pm CT on the SEC Network. The Hogs swept Florida in Gainesville earlier this season.