Arkansas Softball is 4-seed in the SEC Tournament coming up this week at Bogle Park.
They’ve earned a double bye and will play Thursday at 4pm and play the winner of Alabama vs. Miss St./Missouri.
Here is a look at the tournament breakdown:
by: Alyssa Orange
