After a 3-2 start to the season at the Puerto Villarta Classic, the Arkansas Softball team hosts their home opening series this weekend at Bogle Park. The Razorback Invitational welcomes in Wichita State, Illinois, Western Illinois and Longwood.
by: Alyssa Orange
Posted:
Updated:
