FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas softball has announced its 24-game SEC schedule, which features four home series at Bogle Park. The defending SEC regular season and tournament champions will host home series against Texas A&M (March 10-12), Florida (March 24-26), Georgia (April 7-9) and Tennessee (April 28-30).

For the second time in history, the SEC Softball Tournament will be coming to Bogle Park. The Hogs will host the 2023 SEC Tournament May 9-13.

After opening league play against Texas A&M, the Razorbacks will embark on their first road series at Alabama (March 17-19). Arkansas will travel to Mississippi State (March 31-April 2), Kentucky (April 21-23) and Missouri (May 5-7) for its remaining road series.

FULL CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

Arkansas’ bye weekend is April 14-16. The schedule is subject to change, including the move of some conference series to conclude on Mondays.

Game times, television assignments and the Razorbacks’ non-conference schedule will be announced at a later date.