Some Receivers Had to Step up on Saturday With No Treylon Burks, De’Vion Warren Scrimmaging

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman withheld some players from Saturday’s scrimmage for various reasons including junior Treylon Burks and super senior De’Vion Warren.

That opened the door for some other receivers to show what they can do which is something Pittman addressed following the scrimmage.

“Obviously, Jaquayln Crawford came in and played the slot today for part of it,” Pittman said. “JD White played in the slot as well, caught a long touchdown pass. And then 2 (Ketron Jackson) came in and played the right receiver for De’Vion. Malik (Hornsby) had a good day of running the football. He was the one I think that threw it to JD for the touchdown, as well. So, we had some bigger plays today. Some of that is how we elected to play the players, and some of it is the offensive guys made plays.”

Crawford a junior and transferred in last season from Oklahoma. White is a walk-on from Pulaski Academy who has been outstanding since this past spring. Jackson is a true freshman who was very highly recruited. How has Crawford been during the preseason?

“He’s been really good at times and been below really good at times,” Pittman said. “In other words, I’d like to see him get more consistent, but I think as camp went on his consistency has come around better. Harper Cole is having a really good fall camp. We’re trying to get him a few more reps in that slot position, as well. I’ve been impressed with Jaquayln.”

Jackson signed with Pittman and the Hogs over Texas and many other top schools. The former four-star recruit is someone who is pushing to start and not just see action.

“Well, in practice, he’s at least [third] best receiver we have, maybe higher,” Pittman said. “He’s a good football player. We just have to get him a little more confidence when he’s out there in live situations. But the guy’s going to be really, really good. I don’t want to put pressure on him, but I can’t because he puts it on himself. He’s another Rocket Sanders. He’s that kind of kid.

“But he is pressing for starting and pressing hard. I think at this point in time he’s one of our top three receivers and I believe that. When y’all played, when you were a freshman, if you thought you were better than the guy ahead of you and you’re where you wanted to play and certainly if he is. He’s a good player. He’s going to play for us.”

Arkansas will return to the practice fields on Monday.

