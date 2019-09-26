Son of Former Razorback Standout Moves to Texas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Subiaco Academy Class of 2022 running back Jackson Cobbs has moved to Plano, Texas, to live with his mother.

Cobbs, 6-1, 190, is the son of former Arkansas running back Cedric Cobbs. He started as a freshman for the Trojans in both football and basketball last year.

The younger Cobbs attended a football camp at Arkansas in June and said he planned to switch to wide receiver for Subiaco this year.

As a freshman, Cobbs played in all 10 games for the Trojans. He carried 28 times for 142 yards with his longest run 25 yards. He caught a pass for six yards and returned three kickoffs for 14 yards. On defense, he had eight tackles including one for loss.

Cedric lettered at Arkansas in 1999 and then 2001-03. He was taken in the fourth round of the 2004 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots with the No. 128-over pick. Cobbs played with the Patriots in 2004-05 and then with the Denver Broncos in 2006.

