FAYETTEVILLE — Sophomore wide receiver Sam Mbake suffered a knee injury on Saturday during the scrimmage and is out for season according to sources.

Sam Pittman noted that Mbake and tight end Nathan Bax were injured during the scrimmage, but at that time didn’t know the extent of the injuries. Mbake posted on Instagram Sunday that he wouldn’t play again until 2024 and added “trust the process.”

Mbake, 6-3, 205, played in nine games as a true freshman from Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb in 2022. Most of his action was on special teams. He logged 41 snaps on kickoff coverage, 17 on punt return and 14 on the punt team.

Spent part of the 2022 season at defensive back when the Hogs suffered several injuries there. Kenny Guiton, who coaches wide receivers, recently praised Mbake.

“Everybody knows what Sam is going to give you,” Guiton said. “He’s going to give you 100 miles per hour, 100% effort in everything he does.

“At times, you’ve got to slow him down. That’s how I love to coach players. Just keeping him in the right frame of mind will be the next step. He’s going to be another one that’s just easy to throw in there and know what you’re getting.”

Arkansas will return to the practice fields on Tuesday morning.