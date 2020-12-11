Sources: Arkansas men’s basketball head trainer Mark O’Neal has resigned

By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — University of Arkansas men’s basketball head athletic trainer Mark O’Neal, who left the Chicago Cubs’ major league baseball training staff in June 2019 to return to his alma mater and join the Razorbacks’ athletics training staff, has resigned as is no longer with the program, according to multiple sources.

O’Neal — he’s also served as head athletic trainer for Razorbacks men’s golf — was noticeably absent from Arkansas’ bench during the Razorbacks’ game Wednesday against Southern at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. Matt Townsend (UA’s men’s and women’s tennis trainer) was on the bench and serving in the role of trainer for the Hoop Hogs against the Jaguars.

As of Thursday afternoon, O’Neal’s name and career bio no longer appear as part of the support staff under “Athletic Training” when checking the University of Arkansas athletic department’s official website — www.arkansasrazorbacks.com — and a search using his name at the same web address does not provide any links specific to his employment within UA athletics.

As of Thursday afternoon, Arkansas’ athletics department had not issued any statements confirming O’Neal’s departure or any new additions to the training staff. When he came to Arkansas, O’Neal replaced the basketball Hogs’ legendary head trainer David England, who retired after a 36-year career but is still listed as the athletics department’s Director of Sports Medicine.