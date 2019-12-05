Sources Indicate Pair of Arkansas Assistants Could be Remaining in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to a source with knowledge of the situation, two assistants at the University of Arkansas have told to not list their homes.

Barry Lunney Jr. and Jeff Traylor have both been told don’t list your homes while the remaining members of Chad Morris’ staff appear to be out when the new coach is officially hired.

Lunney served as tight ends, special teams and then interim head coach (final two games) this season. Lunney, who was a quarterback at Arkansas following an outstanding career at Fort Smith Southside, has been on the Razorback staff since being hired by Bret Bielema in 2013.

Prior to joining Arkansas’ staff, Lunney had coached as a grad assistant with the Hogs, coached quarterbacks at Tulsa (2000-01) and then wide receivers (2002), co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at San Jose State in 2003-04 and then worked on his father’s staff at Bentonville High School from 2005-12 as offensive coordinator and coaching quarterbacks.

Traylor came to Arkansas from SMU with Morris. He has coached the running backs at Arkansas including Rakeem Boyd who rushed 184 times for 1,133 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019. Boyd voiced support for Traylor following the loss to Missouri in Little Rock on Black Friday.

“I mean, it’s pretty tough, but I’ll talk to my family and one guy on this staff that will be with me probably making me make this decision is probably coach Traylor,” Boyd said. “He’s like a father figure to me. That’s how it’ll be done.”

What kind of relationship you have with Traylor?

“I knew him when he was at Texas,” Traylor said. “He recruited me at Texas. Like I said, I come from a single parent. Coach Traylor is like a father to me, so that’s who I follow after.”

Traylor is noted as an outstanding recruiter in the East Texas area. He was a high school coach in Texas at Big Sandy (assistant, 1989-92), Jacksonville (assistant, 1993-99) and then head coach and athletic director at Gilmer from 2000-14. He joined the staff at Texas from 2015-16 coaching tight ends and special teams. He joined Morris at SMU for the 2017 season as associate head coach and running backs.

Arkansas fired Morris on Nov. 10 and has yet to name his replacement though that’s expected to happen sometime between Saturday night and Monday.