By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Thousand Oaks (Calif.) shortstop Max Muncy has been selected No. 25 by the Oakland A’s in Round 1 of the MLB Draft Sunday night.

Muncy had signed with the Razorbacks, but it was becoming more and more obvious in recent weeks he was a longshot to ever make it to campus.

Muncy is the first player connected to Arkansas drafted.