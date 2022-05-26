FAYETTEVILLE — The kickoff times for the first three Razorback games has been released.

Arkansas will open the season on Saturday, Sept. 3, when they host Cincinnati. The Bearcats are coming off a spot in the College Football Playoff where they lost to Alabama. The game will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. and televised on ESPN.

The following week Arkansas will host South Carolina in the SEC opener. The kickoff time will be 11 a.m. and also televised on ESPN.

On Sept. 17, Arkansas will play host to Bobby Petrino and Missouri State. The kickoff is set for 6 p.m. and televised on ESPN+/SEC Network+.

All three of those games will be in Fayetteville at Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Other Fayetteville games this season are Alabama (Oct. 1), Liberty (Nov. 5), LSU (Nov. 12) and Ole Miss (Nov. 19).

The Razorbacks will face Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sept. 24.

The true road games for Arkansas are at Mississippi State (Oct. 8), BYU (Oct. 15), Auburn (Oct. 22) and Missouri on Friday, Nov. 25.

Arkansas is coming off a 9-4 season that included winning the Outback Bowl.