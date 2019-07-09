FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The state is loaded at tight end in 2021 with at least four prospects likely to sign with colleges.

Here’s a look at four tight ends who the colleges are watching very closely.

Mena’s Mason Brotherton, 6-4, 235, has a couple of offers already including one from Memphis. He had a good showing at Arkansas’ Elite Camp in June. Arkansas, TCU, West Virginia and many others are showing a lot of interest as well. As a sophomore, Brotherton shook off an injury that limited him to start the season to catch 27 passes for 476 yards and two touchdowns. Definitely one to watch. Mercer has also offered.

Har-Ber’s Errington McRae, 6-3. 235, was the only sophomore to start in both football and basketball in Arkansas’ largest classification in 2018. McRae caught 12 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown. McRae was a quarterback in junior high and is athletic. Memphis and Bowling Green have extended offers. Arkansas and others are interested.

Little Rock Parkview tight end Erin Outley, 6-4, 240, had a very good sophomore season. He caught 27 passes for 322 yards and six touchdowns. He is drawing interest from Arkansas and others.

The most unknown statewide among the four is Nashville’s Dalton Brown, 6-4, 245. Brown came to a camp at Arkansas this summer. He caught three passes with one going for a touchdown as a sophomore. At this point, Brown has been used more as a blocker, but it’s likely he gets involved more in passing game in future.