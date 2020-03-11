Statement from Hunter Yurachek on Razorbacks Team Travel Plans Dealing with COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The following is a statement from University of Arkansas Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek.


The health, safety and wellbeing of our student-athletes, coaches and staff is our highest priority. The Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has and continues to work in conjunction with University of Arkansas and Southeastern Conference officials in regard to precautions related to COVID-19. 

Earlier today, the University of Arkansas announced it was implementing a measure suspending university-sponsored out-of-state travel – both domestic and international – for the next 60 days. Within that directive, however, vice chancellors were afforded the authority to consider travel within their units based on individual circumstances.

At this time, Razorback Athletics is moving ahead with planned team travel and competition with the following additional precautionary measures. Team travel parties will consist of essential personnel. All team travel will be conducted via chartered aircraft and ground transportation. No commercial travel will be utilized for competition. Other travel, not specifically related to competition, will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

We will monitor this evolving issue and continue to work in coordination with directives from the University of Arkansas, the SEC and the NCAA.

