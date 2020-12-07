Status of Injured Trio at Arkansas Unknown With Alabama Next Up on Schedule

FAYETTEVILLE — The Razorbacks have at least three starters who may or may not be available for Alabama on Saturday in Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Senior quarterback Feleipe Franks missed the Missouri game with a rib injury, senior linebacker Grant Morgan left the game with a knee injury and junior cornerback Montaric Brown also went out in the second half with an injury. Sam Pittman was asked about those three injuries during his weekly Zoom conference on Monday.

“Well, you know, after Saturday, we haven’t, you know, the trainers have been with Feleipe and all those things,” Pittman said. “But we haven’t seen him move or throw or anything like that. We’ll get that opportunity today. So I don’t really have an update as far as his availability yet. We’ll know more on that after today’s practice, and tomorrow and Wednesday.

“He (Brown) was (injured). Again that will have to be something that we will have to see how he does today and how he moves forward throughout the week. But yes he was beat up a little bit on Saturday.

“Y’all keep asking me them questions. Here’s the answer: We have no idea. I haven’t seen him. Same way with Feleipe – haven’t seen him. We’ve got to find out about his (Morgan’s) knee. He won’t practice today. We’ll see if he can do something tomorrow. But I have no idea what his status will be for Saturday at this time.”

Pittman talked about what he feels Franks has done well this season and also if possibly KJ Jefferson earned some reps against Alabama even if Franks is able to go.

“But he has done a nice job of throwing it to our guys and not the opponent,” Pittman said of Franks. “He’s had a really good year and it’s certainly helped him, in my opinion, towards the NFL Draft.

“Absolutely. I mean, the guy played a great game. Certainly. Absolutely. You know, it’s hard to say what the game plan’s going to be on ifs – if Feleipe plays, if he doesn’t, things of that nature. Certainly KJ’s earned the right to play some ball and Feleipe’s earned the right to be our starter. So we’ll just kind of go from there. If Feleipe can’t practice early in the week, well certainly we have no problem at all going with KJ. If he can, then we’ll make a decision sometime in the mid part of the week.”

Pittman talked about what he liked about Jefferson’s performance against the Tigers. He completed 18 of 33 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed 13 times for 32 yards and a touchdown.

“You know he took care of the football, is the first thing,” Pittman said. “He threw a few balls away. We had a lengthy discussion on why we are starting slow. I think part of it is understandable with the beginning of the game, with you know it being KJ’s first opportunity to play certainly many snaps at all. The halftime thing, we had a seven-point lead and we need to come out and score and put it to a two-[touchdown] lead. We weren’t able to do that. We had a lengthy discussion about why that is.

“But I thought KJ gave us a little bit more as far as in the running game. He ran the offense incredibly fast. And I just thought he did a – I mean, anybody could see he had a great football game. He took care of the ball, he ran the offense. And certainly I’m really, really proud of him. After the game he was very emotional. I certainly can appreciate that. I loved everything about him on Saturday. I really did.”

With senior running back Rakeem Boyd opting out of the season prior to the Missouri game, Arkansas replaced him at captain with senior left tackle Myron Cunningham. Pittman talked about that.

“The team voted him in,” Pittman said. “You need four captains, and that’s what we thought. So, we voted in another captain. The team voted on that. I was so pleased and so happy that the team voted him in. His mother and father went to his first college game on Saturday. Once we had found that out, and then he was elected as captain, then I wanted him to go out and represent the team because his momma and daddy were at the first college game. I thought it was a great moment. He’s played well. We’re going to get his NFL evaluation when it comes in, and then we’ll let him decide what’s best for him to do. But, he certainly has elevated his opportunity to play in the NFL if that’s what he chooses.”

Pittman was pleased with the play of sophomore center Ricky Stromberg on the offensive line.

“Ricky’s a fighter, you know,” Pittman said. “He’s gotten bigger, he’s stronger, he’s going to just continue to get better and better because he works at it. He played against a really good player on Saturday, too. That guy, he threw him around a time or two and Ricky threw him around a time or two, but I thought our offensive line played really, really well, and I think Ricky’s a big reason for that. He gets everybody on the same page, and I think Brad, Coach Davis, moving him to center has helped him not only for the success of our team but for his future in the National Football League. I think that’ll be his spot.”

Missouri scored on its last five possessions Saturday and put up 27 points in the fourth quarter. Was Arkansas just worn down on defense at that point?

” No, they whipped us,” Pittman said. “I mean, we had lost the edge a lot during that game. We lost the edge on a couple of long runs in the fourth quarter. We’re trying a lot of different things. We were trying some zone coverage and they would throw it underneath us on some quick outs, quick stop routes. We tried some man coverage and we couldn’t cover them man-to-man. And we couldn’t get pressure on the quarterback.

“On third down, we couldn’t get off the field. I know it seems like a story that we talk about all the time, but really, they got some momentum. I thought that we didn’t tackle well. Losing Grant Morgan probably hurt us a little bit in the fact that he’s there for alignments. But the bottom line is they out-physicaled us in the fourth quarter. I thought there at the end we stole the game from them, but [43] seconds was too much time and they went right down the field on us.”

Saturday will be Senior Day. Since seniors are allowed another year of eligibility some who participate Saturday may be back next season.

“We’ve talked to, briefly, to some of the guys about, ‘Sure, we’d love to have you come back,’ but that won’t be decided, obviously, before Senior Day,” Pittman said. “So, we don’t see any problem if the guys end up with two senior days. But we don’t know exactly who’s going to come back next year and who’s not. So, every senior on our team will go through the ceremony before the game.”

Arkansas and Alabama will kickoff at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning and televised on ESPN.