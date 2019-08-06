Steady Presence from T.J. Smith at Defensive Tackle

Fayetteville, AR-

After 22 starts combined the past two years, T.J. Smith has this mindset going into his final season at Arkansas:

“I wanna be the guy that when I show up, you know what you are going to get out of me, and my biggest thing is trying to take that to another level. Being consistent with it, never too high, never too low,” Smith said.

The Moultrie, GA Native totaled 621 snaps as a junior recording 26 tackles with 3.5 for loss.

Smith’s efforts off the field are outstanding. The 6’3, 293-pound defensive tackle was named to the 2018 SEC Community Service Team.

“My parents always made it a big deal for me to serve my community. To be an active member in the community. I don’t wanna be a guy with problems, I wanna be a guy with solutions. That’s where it stems from, my parents, what they taught me,” Smith notes.