Stetson sophomore-transfer big man Abayomi Iyiola has interest in Arkansas

By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — Stetson sophomore-transfer Abayomi Iyiola (6-9, 210, forward, Atlanta, GA) confirmed that he entered the transfer portal on Monday and has interest in Arkansas, where his head coach at Stetson the past two seasons — Corey Williams — is now a Razorbacks assistant coach.

“Not yet,” Iyiola said on Monday when asked if he had been in contact with coaches from Arkansas. “Hopefully, they call me later on today or tomorrow.

“Coach Williams is a great coach, on and off the floor.”

Iyiola started all 31 games and averaged 10.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, and 1.0 steals in 22.9 minutes per game while shooting 48.4% field goals and 73.3% free throws for the Hatters in 2018-19.

As a freshman, he played in 32 games and started eight times, averaging 10.1 points and 6.2 rebounds in 19.3 minutes while shooting 51.9% field goals and 67.7% free throws.

Barring the NCAA granting a waiver for immediate playing eligibility in ’19-20, Iyiola will have a transfer-redshirt season before having two years of playing eligibility beginning in ’20-21.

“I don’t know yet,” Iyiola said about whether or not he’ll request the waiver. “It will be great if I can play immediately, but I don’t really know how transfer works.”

Iyiola talked about his strengths as a player.

“I bring energy every day, run the floor well, shoot the ball well, encourage teammates, coachable, respect my teammates,” he said.

Williams was the head coach at Stetson for six years (2013-2019). He was Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman’s first full-time assistant coaching hire when he was announced as part of the Razorbacks’ staff on April 24.