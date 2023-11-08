FAYETTEVILLE – The Arkansas women’s basketball team and head coach Mike Neighbors and company officially signed Netherlands guard Phoenix Stotijn on 2023 National Signing Day. Stotijn committed to be a Hog while the team was playing in Greece on its 2023 European Tour in August but made things official by signing her National Letter of Intent on Wednesday.

Phoenix Stotijn | G | 5-9 | Haarlem, Netherlands

#SigningStories, as told by Arkansas women’s basketball head coach Mike Neighbors

Relationships. Relationships. Relationships.

Even in this new age of recruiting, having people you know that, more importantly, really know you, can be impactful in connecting players and coaches.

Because of a long-time relationship with Rachel Galligan [Owner of GoGlobal Recruiting], we connected to Phoenix Stotjin all the way from Haarlem, Netherlands. Rachel, a long-time fixture in women’s basketball in the states and abroad, called to let us know Phoenix was reclassifying from the Class of 2023 to the Class of 2024 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Having seen us play many times, she knew Phoenix would fit our system.

I had seen her at the FIBA 3×3 Championships in Debrecen, Hungary the summer before, and loved her game, but our need in 2023 was not at her position. So, when we learned she would instead be a 2024 signee, we sprang into action.

A series of Zooms with our staff, a virtual tour online across multiple time zones and a lot of chats, we were able to secure an official visit with her and some family.

They made the long trip to visit Arkansas, West Virginia and UCF. She fit right into what we do and how we do it. She made great connections to her future teammates, all of whom were ecstatic when she gave her commitment to be a Razorback.

Chalk this one up for the old school way to recruit. Relations and good ‘ole hard work.

THE ACCOLADES:

Currently plays for Triple Threat in Holland, logging 14.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game in the team’s first six games

Has logged two 20-point games this season for Triple Threat, most recently 20 points off 7-of-9 shooting vs. Jolly J. and 24 off 4-of-7 from beyond the arc with six rebounds vs. QSTA Utd

A member of the Netherlands National Team

While playing for U18 Netherlands National Team at the 2023 European Championships, averaged 15 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting a 31.9 percent clip from beyond the arc

Logged 27 points in the Netherlands’ victory over United Kingdom at the European Championships, hitting seven of nine 3-pointers in just 20 minutes

Played at FIBA 3×3 U17 Europe Cup, as she led Netherlands to a fourth-place finish

Has appeared in numerous international events for her national team

MORE INFORMATION

