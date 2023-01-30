Arkansas’ Peyton Stovall plays first base for the Razorbacks during a preseason scrimmage. (Nick Petraccione/Pig Trail Nation)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas infielder Peyton Stovall has been named a preseason All-American by Baseball America.

Baseball America annually polls major league teams to vote for its preseason All-America teams, asking only that they make their selections based on performance, talent and professional potential.

Stovall, who earned second-team praise at second base, slashed .295/.373/.425 with six home runs and 31 RBI in 52 games last season as a true freshman. He broke out in the NCAA Tournament, posting a team-leading .429/.451/.571 slash line with two home runs and 13 RBI over 11 games.

The Haughton, La., native racked up a season-high five hits against Auburn in Omaha, becoming the first player with five hits in a College World Series game since UNC’s Dustin Ackley in 2009.

Stovall, one of Arkansas’ three team captains, and the Razorbacks open the season against Texas on Friday, Feb. 17, in the College Baseball Showdown. First pitch from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, is set for 7 p.m. on FloSports.

