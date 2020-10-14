Stromberg Selected to Rimington Trophy Watch List

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. –Arkansas sophomore offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg has been named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List, which is awarded to the nation’s best center.

Stromberg has played every game of his Razorback career and started all three games this season at center. Last year, the Tulsa, Okla. Native started 11 games and made two starts at left guard and nine at right guard.

The Rimington Trophy is presented annually to the most outstanding center in NCAA Division I College Football. Since its inception, the 17-year-old award has raised over $4.45 million for the Boomer Esiason Foundation, which is committed to finding a cure for cystic fibrosis.

Dave Rimington, the award’s namesake, was a consensus first-team All-America center at the University of Nebraska in 1981 and 1982, during which time he became the John Outland Trophy’s only two-time winner as the nation’s finest college interior lineman.

The Rimington Trophy is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA and its 25 awards now boast over 800 recipients, dating to 1935.