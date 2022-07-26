FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Arkansas’ Ricky Stromberg is one of 89 players on the preseason watch list for the Outland Trophy, which is awarded annually to the nation’s most outstanding interior lineman.

The Tulsa, Okla., native anchored Arkansas’ offensive line last season, starting all 13 games at center and blocking for an offense that led all Power 5 schools in rushing with an average of 227.8 yards per game. Stromberg, who totaled 873 snaps on the year, only gave up three sacks and was penalized just eight times all season.

Behind Stromberg’s blocking, four Razorbacks rushed for at least 500 yards in 2021 – a feat that had not been accomplished at Arkansas since 1975. He was part of an offensive line that blocked for three games of 300+ yards of rushing (Texas, Ole Miss and Penn State) and two games of 600+ yards of total offense (Georgia Southern and Ole Miss).

Stromberg is vying to become the third Razorback in history to win the award. Bill “Bud” Brooks and Loyd Phillips each won the Outland Trophy as college football’s most outstanding interior lineman in 1954 and 1966, respectively.

The Outland Trophy winner is chosen from three finalists who are a part of the annual FWAA All-America Team. The FWAA All-America Committee, after voting input from the entire membership, selects a 26-man first team and eventually the three Outland finalists. Committee members, then by individual ballot, select the winner. Only interior linemen on offense or defense are eligible for the award; ends are not eligible.

There are 29 offensive tackles on this year’s list, just ahead of 25 defensive tackles to go with 18 centers and 17 guards.

Arkansas kicks off the season at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, against Cincinnati on ESPN. Season tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by clicking here or by calling the Razorback Ticket Center at (479) 575-5151.