Strong Like Hudson team a part of Walk For Wishes Drive Thru Party

The Make-A-Wish foundation has been granting wishes to children diagnosed with critical illnesses since it’s start in 1980.

The Mid-South branch of the foundation hold a special place in the hearts of Arkansas Men’s Golf assistant coach Barrett Lais, his wife Jessica, and their family. Their son, Hudson, was diagnosed with a severe form of cerebral palsy, after a brain injury during birth. He was granted a wish by the Make-A-Wish foundation. The family was able to go to Destin, FL, spend the day on a private boat, snorkel, and enjoy their time together.

“The water was his favorite thing,” says Jessica Lais.

Hudson with dad, Barrett during their Wish Trip.

On March 10, 2016, Hudson passed away, a month after his 5th birthday.

The Lais family keeps Hudson’s memory and spirit alive with their involvement in the Make-A-Wish foundation, helping grant wishes to other families.

“We raise money for the memory of Hudson, but we also do it so that other families that are going through similar experiences with trauma or illness or whatever they are going through can have a moment like we had that day,” says Lais, “The memories are all that we have left of Hudson now, and nothing can take that away from us. To pass those along to other families, it means so much to us.”

Team “Strong Like Hudson” has been able to grant 4 wishes in Hudson’s memory.

Walk For Wishes is the foundation’s biggest fundraiser, but in 2020, Covid-19 has shaken things up. On Saturday, the foundation is holding a Walk For Wishes Drive Thru Party at Top Golf in Rogers.

“They will drive through the parking lot, and we will have balloons, a DJ, and we will hand out individually wrapped Ice cream treats, very safely. Everyone will be wearing masks and gloves, and safety is our top concern. But it is just a day to get out and have some happiness, and celebrate our wish families.” continues Lais.

The Drive Thru Party starts at 9 a.m and will last for about an hour.

For more on how to donate or participate visit www.walkforwishesnwa.org