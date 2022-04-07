FAYETTEVILLE – The men’s hammer was the featured event on the opening day of the John McDonnell Invitational. Arkansas alum Erich Sullins placed second while Razorback Ben Ryer established a pair of career-best throws in moving to No. 3 on the UA all-time list.

Sullins’ best mark of 221-5 (67.49) placed him second to a 230-9 (70.33) effort by Wichita State’s Michael Bryan. In third place, with a toss of 217-8 (66.45), was Cristian Ravar Ladislau of Spain.

Bryan was runner-up last season at the John McDonnell Invitational with a 231-2 (70.45) career best and later placed 12th at the NCAA Championships. Sullins claimed the victory in this meet a year ago and later placed ninth at the U.S. Olympic Trials.

Ryer opened with a career best of 198-7 (60.53) and then improved that mark in the final round to 199-1 (60.68) to place seventh among a field of 22 throwers. Ryer finished fifth among collegians in the field.

On the UA all-time list, Ryer ranks No. 3 behind Sullins (222-7) and current teammate Ruben Banks (219-4). Banks placed 14th with a toss of 184-1 (56.12).