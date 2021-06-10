Super Freshman: Razorbacks star Cayden Wallace’s former coach reflects on breakout season

GREENBRIER, Ark. — With the program’s first national championship seven wins away, the Razorbacks are now destined for the Super Regionals as they host NC State on Friday. One reason for the top-ranked Diamond Hogs’ success this year is the play of freshman breakout Cayden Wallace.

One home run away from tying Heston Kjerstad for the Arkansas freshman home run record, the outfielder has burst out the gate in his debut season. In 57 games, he has recorded 13 bombs, 64 hits, 48 runs, and 43 RBIs. In the process, he’s hyped up his hometown of Greenbrier. And it’s not just parents or former teammates. Just this week, local kids attending the school’s youth baseball camp have looked up to Wallace as a role model.

Nick Walters visits with Greenbrier’s head baseball coach, who tutored Wallace in his senior year as a Panther, to hear his thoughts on the 19-year old’s stellar year.