Super Tuesday as Arkansas coaches visit three 2020 targets with two locking in official visit dates

LITTLE ROCK — It was Super Tuesday for the Arkansas Razorbacks as three priority 2020 targets — Moses Moody, Kyree Walker, and Khalen “KK” Robinson — were visited by Hog coaches, and as a topper later in the day both Walker and Robinson locked in their official visit dates with the Hogs.



After head coach Eric Musselman stopped by Hendrix College in Conway, Ark., on Tuesday morning to provide an hour of instruction at the Arkansas Basketball Coaches Association coaches clinic — he brought five Hoop Hog staffers with him (Anthony Ruta, Hays Myers, Michael Musselman, Pat Ackerman, and Riley Hall) — Musselman joined up with associate head coach Chris Crutchfield to visit Moody (6-6 shooting guard, Little Rock native, ESPN national No. 28 prospect) at Montverde Academy in Florida.



It was Arkansas’s second trip to Montverde since Sept. 9 to visit Moody, who has an official visit set to Fayetteville for the weekend of Oct. 18-20.



That will be the same weekend that Robinson (6-1 point guard, Bryant, composite national No. 72 / 4-star prospect) will take his official visit to Arkansas. Assistant coach Clay Moser visited Robinson at Oak Hill Academy in Virginia on Tuesday, and later in the day Robinson confirmed his Oct. 18-20 official visit date with the Hogs.



“We have one (a date set), Oct. 18-20 I believe with Moses (Moody),” said Robinson, who also has an OV set with Kansas the weekend of Oct. 4-6.



Robinson has been visited twice by Arkansas coaches in the past week — first by assistant coach Corey Williams last Wednesday, and then with Moser on Tuesday.



“They were great,” Robinson said of his visits from Williams and Moser. “Had some great conversations just getting to know the coaches and building that bond.”



According to a source, Walker (6-5 combo guard, Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix, composite national No. 34 / 4-star) locked in his official visit date to Arkansas for the weekend of Oct. 4-6. He will presumably attend the annual Red-White game being played on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Barnhill Arena, which is hosting its firs tmen’s basketball game in nearly 26 years.



Walker was visited Tuesday at Hillcrest Prep by Arkansas assistant coach Corey Williams.



Walker’s situation is unique in that he is close to graduating high school, and assuming he does during the fall semester he could enroll at an NCAA Division I school at mid-term in time for the 2020 spring semester, which if he landed at Arkansas, for example, it would allow him to potentially play in as many as 20 games. Professional basketball opportunities overseas are also on the table for Walker.



While Moser was at Oak Hill visiting with Robinson, he was also able to watch 2021 Arkansas offer Jalen Ricks (6-6 wing, Sherwood, Ark., Joe Johnson Hawks) practice.