BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

The good news just keeps on coming for the University of Arkansas softball program as it was announced Wednesday that one of its Bogle Bombers will be back.

Arkansas softball confirmed that Razorback First-team All-American Rylan Hedgecock will be returning for one more campaign at Bogle Park this season.

She hit .334, had 21 home runs and 62 RBIs as a redshirt junior last season with the last two stats both being third in Arkansas single-season history.

Her 21 home runs tied her for fifth in college softball last season.

Hedgecock, who hit .273 with one homer and 12 RBIs in 2021 and was also named D1 Softball’s Most Improved Player after last season, has graduated and went through Senior Day festivities after originally deciding to end her career.

She changed her mind recently after playing with Razorbacks teammates Hannah Gammill and Nikki McGaffin for TC Colorado in the Canada Cup, an International softball event held July 10-16.

She will be part of a loaded line up that will have four players that have launched at least 18 home runs in a season and will call Bogle Park home this season.

Hedgecock joins Auburn transfer Bri Ellis (20), and teammates Cylie Halvorson (19) and Gammill (18) as Razorbacks on this year’s roster.

Gammill will join the U.S. Women’s National Team (WNT) for the 2023 Japan All-Star Series Aug. 4-7.

The 16-player roster will compete against world-ranked No. 2 Japan in a three-game series held across three cities in Japan – Fukushima, Iwakuni and Yokohama.

• • •

Arkansas has added two new assistant coaches this off-season in Utah’s D.J. Gasso and former Razorback standout Danielle Gibson Whorton.

Gibson Whorton had a prolific four-year playing career for the Razorbacks from 2019-22. She set single-season school records in batting average (.445), hits (81), RBI (70) and total bases (155) as a senior in 2022

They have also added in four players from the transfer portal in Ellis, pitchers Reis Beuerlein (Mississippi State) and Morgan Leinstock (Southern Miss) and Iowa outfielder Nia Carter, who led the Big 10 in hits this past season, was second nationally with 102 and hit .479 last season.

The Razorbacks are also bringing four Top 60 freshmen into the fold in Kylie Brockman, Kennedy Miller, Paris standout Jayden Wells and Bentonville star Kasey Wood.

Catcher/Utility player Brockman is the No. 19 player in Extra Inning Softball’s Extra Elite 100, infielder Wells 27th, pitcher/utility player Wood 36th catcher and infielder Miller 57th.

Photo by John D. James