LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament is getting sweet as Arkansas makes it way down the West Region bracket.

Arkansas (21-13), seeded eighth in the West Region, will face fourth ranked Connecticut (29-7) on Thursday at 6:15 p.m. Here are some things to know if you want to watch or listen to the game:

TV

The game will be live on CBS at the 6:15 p.m. tip-off time. Every game of the tournament can be watched on TBS, CBS, TNT or TruTV. A full TV schedule can be found on the NCAA website.

STREAMING

Arkansas vs. UConn can be streamed on digital TV platforms like Sling TV, fuboTV or Hulu Live TV. This game and all tournament games can be streamed on the NCAA website or the NCAA March Madness Live app.

RADIO

For fans looking to stream the game over radio, due to NCAA Men’s Basketball rules, the Arkansas Razorback app will not allow for free radio listening coverage from the voice of the Razorbacks. Instead, the whole tournament will be broadcasted through Westwood One national radio on the Varsity app or the Tunein app.

If the Razorbacks beat out the Huskies, they will play the winner of (3) Gonzaga and (2) UCLA. This game win would advance the Razorbacks to the Elite 8 for the third year in a row.