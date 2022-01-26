Swing For Your Seats

Razorback Softball will host a season ticket holder event from 3:00-5:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 5th at Bogle Park where fans will have the chance to win free season tickets for the upcoming season.

Fans will stand in the batter’s box at home plate, and they will get three swings to try to become a “Bogle Bomber” and get their 2022 season tickets ON US! Additional targets will be set up in the outfield for even more chances to win prizes. The Bogle Indoor Facility will be open for kids to be able to play catch, hit off tees, and see what it’s like to be a Razorback Softball player. Stick around until the end of the event and hear from Coach Deifel about the upcoming season.

Not currently a Razorback Softball season ticket holder? Click here to register for the event and be eligible to win free Razorback Softball season tickets. Check out the rundown of the event below and some basic rules: