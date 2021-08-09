Talented Center Ricky Stromberg Suffers Injury

Photo Courtesy: University of Arkansas Athletics

FAYETTEVILLE — As first reported by Tom Murphy of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette talented junior center Ricky Stromberg has suffered a knee injury to his medial collateral ligament.

According to Murphy’s report, Stromberg didn’t suffer a torn ligament. At this time there’s no timetable for his return.

In Stromberg’s absence, senior Ty Clary shifts from right guard to center and .redshirt sophomore Beaux Limmer moves to first-team right guard.

Clary has started at both guard and center in his time with the Razorbacks. He started the final seven games in 2020 with five of those at right guard and a pair at center.

