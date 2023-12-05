FAYETTEVILLE – Taliah Scott was recognized as the SEC Freshman of the Week, her third consecutive weekly honor and third in four weeks, as announced by the league Tuesday. The Orange Park, Florida native is one of five Hogs in school history to have won more than three weekly SEC Freshman of the Week honors, joining fellow teammates Samara Spencer (four-time honoree in 2021-22) and Saylor Poffenbarger (five-time winner in 2022-23).

Scott paced the Razorbacks in both of the team’s games in their gauntlet of a week, playing two top-15 opponents. The guard recorded 23.5 points and 3.0 rebounds per game this past week and played a huge part in Arkansas’ road win over No. 15 Florida State, scoring a game-high 24 points with four rebounds and two assists. She played 33 minutes, while hitting four 3-pointers, which tied a season-high in elevating the Hogs in the ranked road victory.

Scott followed that performance with 23 points against No. 2 UCLA, with 18 coming in the second half. She drew seven fouls and went 8-of-9 from the free throw line. Through nine games, Scott has 209 points, which is significantly higher than Razorback great Chelsea Dungee’s 169 in her first year of her Arkansas career and Kelsey Plum’s 157 while she was a freshman for Coach Mike Neighbors at Washington. Scott leads the SEC in scoring, free throws made (54) and free throws attempted (61), while sitting in the top seven nationally in all three categories.

The Razorbacks have two home games this upcoming week as they host Louisiana Tech on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. on SECN+. Arkansas will then play their final in-state opponent on the schedule, as the Hogs matchup against UAPB on Sunday, Dec. 10, which will be broadcast on the SEC Network.