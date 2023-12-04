FAYETTEVILLE — Defensive lineman Taurean Carter has entered the transfer portal today.

Carter, a redshirt senior, played in all 12 games for the Hogs this past season. He finished with 25 tackles, six solo, 3.5 for loss, 1.5 sacks and two quarterback hurries. Carter announced his decision on social media Monday morning.

Carter missed the entire 2022 season due to a knee injury he suffered in the spring game. In 2021, Carter appeared in all 13 games totaling 24 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack and one pass break-up.

After redshirting as a true freshman in 2019, Carter played in eight games and made one start against LSU in 2021. He totaled 11 tackles (four solo) and one pass broken up.

Today is the first day the portal is open. Linebackers Chris Paul Jr, Mani Powell and Jordan Crook have said they will enter the portal along with defensive back Jaylen Lewis and wide receiver Sam Mbake.