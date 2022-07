ROLAND, AR (KNWA-KFTA)- Day Two of Team Arkansas training camp in Roland, AR as they gear up for this year’s TBT tournament. This tournament begins on July 16th, as they start their journey off in Omaha. We mic’d two former razorbacks in Trey Wade, Jaylen Barford, & we also mic’d up Chris Coffey. We bring you in to their journey to Nebraska.