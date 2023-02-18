BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

ARLINGTON, Texas – Arkansas may have brought most of the 15,000-plus fans to Globe Life Field on Saturday night, but TCU brought the lumber from its nearby campus.

The Horned Frogs piled up a whopping 19 hits against 9 Razorback pitchers en route to a 18-6 rout in the College Baseball Showdown.

It followed an 11-hit TCU barrage in Friday’s 11-4 bashing of Vanderbilt as the Big 12 power made a major statement while taking out two the SEC’s best programs.

Austin Davis went 3 of 6 with a homer and 3 RBIs and Brayden Taylor was 4 of 5 as six TCU players had at least two hits in the victory in which they also drew 11 walks and stole six bases.

“So, basically we got it handed to us and handed to us pretty good,” Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said. “We had a couple of plays early in the game where we felt like if we could turn two double plays, it would have saved us five runs.

“The one in the fifth kind of hurt us because we had to throw a lot more pitches. At that it was 4-4 and then we are down 6-4 and to throw a bunch more pitches and then it was on.”

TCU would add two runs in the fifth, four in the sixth, a single run in the seventh, hree more in the eight and four mode n the ninth.

Those runs came against Razorback pitchers Morris, Gage Wood, Austin Ledbetter, Parker Coil, Dylan Carter and Sean Fitzpatrick, Cooper Dossett and Ben Bybee.

“…Give credit to TCU,” Van Horn said. “They didn’t swing at balls. They stole bases. They just did a great job of kind of taking it to us.”



Arkansas opened its season Friday with a 3-2 win over Texas in which four pitchers – starter Hagen Smith and relievers Cody Adcock, Koty Frank and Brady Tygart – combined to limit the Longhorns to five hits.

It was not same type of game Saturday for Arkansas (1-1), who plays its final game in the SEC vs. Big 12 competition Sunday against Oklahoma State (1-1) at 2:30 p.m.\

TCU – just 25 miles from its own campus – wasted no time in jumping out 3-0 in the top of the first, scoring the trio of runs against Arkansas starter Will McEntire.

After Razorback shortstop John Bolton bobbled a potential inning-ending double play ball, the Horned Frogs took advantage.

David Bishop plated two-runs with a ringing double and he scored on Luke Boyers’ single that made it 3-0.

Arkansas responded right away as Creighton transfer Jared Wegner launched a two-out, three-run, 442-foot blast to score Peyton Stovall and Brady Slavens.

McEntire did not make it out of the second inning with Zack Morris coming in before Elijah Nunez’ run scoring fielder’s choice put his team up 4-3.

That lead lasted a short time as Arkansas catcher Hudson Polk homered in the bottom of the second to deadlock the game again.

Peyton Stovall followed with a single that ended the night for TCU starter Chad Brown.

Relief pitcher Kole Klecker got the win for TCU while going 4 1/3 innings, allowing three hits and fanning six.

Wegner had three of his team’s nine hits and the Razorbacks had four homers with Polk’s roundtripper, Kendall Diggs’ homer in the sixth inning and freshman Jayson Jones’ first career blast in the ninth.

Jones subbed in for Razorback starter Caleb Cali, who had a great fall and preseason camp in scrimmages, but has started the season 0 for 8 with 7 strikeout and also hit into a double play.

“We have some guys who are really swinging it well and some guys who are not swinging it at all,” Van Horn said.