FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The TCU Horned Frogs took down Arkansas 20-5 to send the Hogs to an elimination game Sunday night in the Fayetteville Regional.

TCU wasted no time getting on the scoreboard in this one as Tre Richardson hits a grand slam to put the Horned Frogs up 4-0 on the Razorbacks.

The Frogs add to their score thanks to a two-RBI single from Austin Davis. Heading into the bottom of the first, TCU had a 6-0 lead on the Hogs.

However, Tavian Josenberger hits right back with a solo homer in the bottom of the inning to make it 6-1.

Hagen Smith started on the mound for the Hogs, but he only lasted an inning for the Hogs and was taken out and relieved by Zack Morris. Smith allowed six runs on six hits with one strikeout.

In the top of the second, TCU adds to their score as Brayden Taylor hits an RBI single to make it 7-1 Frogs.

As if this matchup couldn’t get any wilder, with the bases loaded in the top of the second, Richardson hits another grand slam for the Horned Frogs to make it 11-1 TCU.

Richardson came into the matchup with just two home runs on the season.

In the top of the third, Dave Van Horn makes another pitching change for the Razorbacks. Austin Ledbetter comes in for Zack Morris.

Things just get worse for the Hogs as TCU’s Taylor hits a 3-run homer to right field to make it 14-1 Frogs.

After that, the game entered a lightning delay that lasted almost an hour.

When play resumed, the Hogs are the next to score in the matchup as Josenberger hit a bomb to right field to put two more on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth.

However, the weather delay didn’t affect Richardson’s hot bat as he hit another home run in this matchup putting the Horned Frogs up 16-3 on Arkansas in the top of the sixth.

In the bottom of the inning, another bomb for the Hogs as Jace Bohrofen hit one over the right field fence to make it 16-4 TCU.

Arkansas keeps clawing away at the Horned Frogs lead with home runs, Harold Coll hits a solo shot to left center. TCU still leads 17-5 over Arkansas.

Mother Nature decided to get involved once again and halted the game in the bottom of the eighth.

Arkansas makes another pitching change in the top of the ninth as Ben Bybee comes in for Austin Ledbetter.

The Horned Frogs tack on three more runs in the top of the ninth to make their lead 20-5 over Arkansas.