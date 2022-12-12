FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – After 4 years at Arkansas, Trey Knox has announced he’ll be leaving the Razorbacks and heading into the portal.

Knox, the wide receiver who moved over to the tight end room before the 2021 season, committed to the Hogs in October 2018.

He chose the Razorbacks over numerous other power 5 offers including Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Clemson, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, and others.

This season Knox played in and started all 12 games. On the year, he had 5 touchdowns, 26 receptions, and 292 yards.