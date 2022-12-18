ORLANDO, Fla. – Current Razorback John Daly II rolled in an eagle putt from just off the green on the final hole to put Team Daly, with his father John Daly, at -24. While they were the clubhouse leaders, the duo would end up finishing runner-up at the 2022 PNC Championship, played at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Grand Lakes.

The younger Daly, a sophomore at Arkansas, and his father, a former Razorback All-American and two-time major champion, won last year’s event with a record-setting score of -27. The elder Daly put off knee replacement surgery until later this week so they could defend the title and once again play with JD II.

The father-son combo of Vijay and Qass Singh won with a score of -26. The Dalys tied Team Thomas (Justin and his father Shawn).

Team Daly was five strokes back and tied for fifth after the opening 18 holes on Saturday. They shot a 13-under-par 59 on Sunday to move into second. Team Singh also fired a 59 on Sunday to secure the win.

This was the seventh time Team Daly has participated in the event, a two-day scramble format reserved for major champions and a member of their family. The Dalys have seven top-10 finishes including:

2022 Runners Up

2021 Champions

2020 8th

2019 5th

2018 Runners Up

2017 9th

2016 8th

For more information on Arkansas Men’s Golf, follow @RazorbackMGolf on Twitter.