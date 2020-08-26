Tee Times for 1st round of the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship

The Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship presented by P&G begins at Pinnacle Country Club on Friday. For the first time, this tournament will be held without fans because of COVID-19, however you can watch the coverage on The Golf Channel.

Seven current and former Razorback golfers will be in the field this year. Here are their tee times for round one on Friday. In one of the feature groups of the weekend, Stacy Lewis and Gaby Lopez are playing together for the first time in this tournament.

Ela Anacona- (Current Hog) 9:01am on Hole 10

Brooke Matthews- (Current Hog) 9:12am on Hole 1

Alana Uriell- 12:48pm on Hole 10

Stacy Lewis & Gaby Lopez 1:21pm on Hole 1

Maria Fassi 1:43pm on Hole 1

Maria Hoyos- (Current Hog) 2:27pm on Hole 10

For a complete look at the full list of tee times click here to go to the official site of the LPGA.