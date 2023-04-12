LITTLE ROCK — Temple grad Khalif Battle committed to Arkansas on Wednesday afternoon.

“See u soon, #GoHogs” was Battle’s tweet announcement.

Battle (6-5 guard, native of Edison, N.J.) took a visit to Arkansas on April 6-7.

He joins Houston junior-transfer Tramon Mark (6-5 guard) and Washington freshman-transfer Keyon Menifield, Jr. (6-1 guard) to give Arkansas three 2023 transfer-portal commitments.

Battle told Hogville prior to visiting the Razorbacks that he talked “to Coach Muss every day, sometimes twice a day.”

CBS Sports on Friday, April 7, ranked Battle No. 20 on its list of the top college basketball transfer-portal prospects.

Battle led Temple in scoring averaging 17.9 points to go with 3.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 32.2 minutes per game while shooting 41.0% field goals, including 35.0% from 3, and 89.8% free throws in 2022-23. He scored 24 or more points in 5 of his last 6 games at Temple, and he scored 20-plus-points in 13 games last season.

A volume and efficient three-point shooter — he averaged 2.9 triple makes per game at a 37.3% clip in his last two seasons at Temple — Battle is most effective as a spot-up shooter from distance, but he also packages an effective drive-and-slash game when he’s run off the three-point line.

Battle will have immediate eligibility in ’23-24.

Battle began his career at Butler of the Big East as a freshman in ’19-20 before transferring to Temple of the American Athletic Conference, where he played the last three seasons.

In only seven games played as a junior in ’21-22 due to an injury, Battle averaged 21.4 points while shooting 21-of-43 from 3 for 48.8%.

His 27 games played in ’22-23 were a career-high — he played a total of only 42 games in his first three seasons — and he has career totals of 871 points, 218 rebounds, 95 assists, and 43 steals.

Arkansas has enjoyed big success under Head Hog Eric Musselman with transfers from the AAC making significant impacts — Ricky Council IV (’22-23 after transferring from Wichita State); Trey Wade (’21-22 after transferring from Wichita State); and Jimmy Whitt, Jr. (’19-20 after transferring from SMU).