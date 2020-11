FAYETTEVILLE -- Senior running back Rakeem Boyd and the Hogs will host Tennessee tonight with him coming off his best game of the season against Texas A&M.

Boyd signed with the Aggies out of high school, but then left to play one season at Independence (Kan.) Community College. This is his third season at Arkansas and after battling injuries earlier this season he looked like the Boyd Razorback fans have come to love last Saturday. He rushed 18 times for 100 yards and a touchdown against the Aggies.