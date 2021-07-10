Tennessee transfer Callie Turner finds family atmosphere at Arkansas

Arkansas softball has had a busy week, signing three transfer students into their program and one is a talented young pitcher, Tennessee’s Callie Turner.

Turner, a left-handed pitcher, just finished her sophomore season with the Vols posting a 10-3 overall record, a 2.28 ERA in 76.2 innings pitched. She now joins a Razorback program with three years of eligibility remaining and, with the new SEC intra-transfer rules, Turner can immediate suit up for Arkansas this upcoming season.

Turner joins Alabama outfielder KB Sides, who also transferred to Arkansas this past week.

It was always Turner’s dream since middle school to play for Tennessee and she appeared in 40 total games over two seasons with the Volunteers.

Turner sat down with our Pig Trail Nation team to discuss why she left her dream school and how Courtney Deifel’s family atmosphere will help elevate her game to new heights.