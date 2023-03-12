FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – No. 7 Arkansas’ (20-6, 1-2 SEC) quest for its 10th consecutive SEC series win fell short Sunday afternoon at Bogle Park. The Razorbacks dropped Sunday’s rubber match, 9-1 (5), to Texas A&M.

The Razorbacks hit the road to Wichita State for a midweek tilt at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The Hogs combined for seven hits on the day led by freshman Lauren Camenzind’s big day at the dish. The Valley, Neb., product went 2-for-2 with an RBI and plated the Razorbacks’ lone run in the second on her RBI double down the left field line.

A force behind the plate, Camenzind also caught a runner stealing for the second time this weekend.

Sophomore left fielder Raigan Kramer recorded her fourth career multi-hit outing after finishing 2-for-3. Sophomore Kacie Hoffmann stretched her hitting streak to two games after doubling in the second.

Hoffmann accounted for Arkansas’ one run after smashing a leadoff double to left center to begin the second frame. Lauren Camenzind followed with a double of her own, this time down the left field line, to send Hoffmann home.

Redshirt junior Rylin Hedgecock and junior Cylie Halvorson accounted for a hit each.

The Razorbacks used four arms on the day. Redshirt senior Chenise Delce got the start and went 2.2 innings, allowing six earned runs and seven hits. Delce struck out one.

Freshman Hannah Camenzind entered in the third and faced two batters before freshmen Robyn Herron took over. Herron tossed 2.0 frames and struck out three while surrendering two earned runs on four hits. Freshman Nikki McGaffin entered in relief in the fifth, forcing a fly out to center.

How It Happened

Texas A&M jumped to an early 2-0 lead on solo jacks in the first and second.

Arkansas’ offense got rolling in the bottom of the second to cut the deficit to 2-1. Kacie Hoffmann popped a leadoff double to left center and then Lauren Camenzind plated her on an RBI double down the left field line.

Texas A&M responded with five runs in the third and another pair of runs in the top of the fifth.

Up Next

Arkansas hits the road for a midweek tilt at Wichita State Tuesday. First pitch between the Shockers and Hogs is slated for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN+.

Photo by John D. James