BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

Texas A&M will enter its annual Southwest Classic game Saturday against Arkansas without starting quarterback Conner Weigman, but guided by a signal caller with which the Razorbacks are familiar.

Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher confirmed Wednesday that Weigman’s foot injury in last week’s 20-6 win over Auburn was more serious than first thought and he is likely out for the season.

Back-up Max Johnson will be the starter when Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0) faces Arkansas (2-2, 0-1) in an 11 a.m. game from the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, that will be televised by the SEC Network.

“As I said in the press conference (Monday), we thought everything was fine,” Fisher said during Wednesday’s SEC Football Coaches Teleconference. “He was having some pain. We X-Ray’d. The MRI did not show anything. We thought it was just a normal sprain. He had some pain, so he had a CAT scan that showed some things in there that we have to go in and fix and get that done.”

Johnson, who took over for Weigman against Auburn, played in a reserve role against Arkansas while at LSU in 2021 and went 3 of 6 passing for 21 yards.

He also started against the Razorbacks in last season’s Texas A&M’s 23-21 victory while going 11 of 21 passing for 151 yards with a touchdown.

Johnson has started 17 games total in his college career, including 14 for LSU and three for Texas A&M last season before he suffered a season-ending injury himself.

“We feel confident in Max,” Fisher said. “Max is going to play great. We hate to lose Conner for our football team and for himself. Like I said before, I think we have two starting quarterbacks. We felt very good about that. We will have to move on. But that is where we are.”

Johnson went 6-6 as the starter for LSU during the 2021 season, completing 225 of 373 passes for 2,815 yards and 27 touchdowns with six interceptions.

“He has been a starter in this league, played a lot of football, was (2-1) for us as a starter a year ago as a starter and then unfortunately got hurt,” Fisher said. “I feel very confident.”

Johnson was 7 of 11 passing for 123 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 4 times for 15 yards against Auburn.

“So we scored three touchdowns in five drives,” Fisher said. “He did a heck of a job in the game, threw the ball very well, can distribute and understand the offense. We are blessed to have him, feel very confident in him and we are going to keep right on pace.”

Fisher said Fresno State transfer Jaylen Henderson, who has played one snap this season, becomes the back up quarterback while true freshman Marcel Reed takes over as the third string QB.

“They have been taking reps, have done a great job in practice and understand the offense,” said Fisher on Henderson and Reed. “They are doing a really good job. They comprehend it. Of course, Jaylen is a little older and more mature as far as being in games and being around the game. I thought he had a great spring and fall camp himself.”

Fisher was asked about Arkansas’ identity on offense since he has not rushed the ball as it did last season after losing three offensive lien starters and having tailback Rocket Sanders limited to just 15 carries for 42 yards this season due to injury.

He pointed to Razorback quarterback KJ Jefferson (1,046 yards total offense, 10 touchdowns) and the offense still averaging 36.5 points per contest.

“Score points and make plays,” Fisher said. “They do a great job. I mean, the quarterback is the essential point of it. I mean, you gotta remember, they had the same offensive line for basically three years. That’s hard. I went through that, too. Those are big changes and things that go on. And their running back has been hurt.

“… But KJ can make plays. They’re dynamic outside. They can run the football. I mean, they can run it, but they can throw it. They make plays. Every guy can catch the ball. They’ve got great ball skills. The young tight end is doing a great job. And KJ just makes so many plays and is so hard to get on the ground, whether he’s running it with the quarterback runs, the designed runs, or the scrambles or the plays he makes.

“I think they’re dynamic, they’re athletic and they score points and they’re doing a really good job formationally, route-wise, scheme. I think they’re doing a really good job.”

Fisher doesn’t believe Texas A&M’s winning 10 of the last 11 in the series gives it an edge in this weekend’s game.

“Every year is different and every team is different,” Fisher said. “Hopefully we can have confidence because of how we’re playing this year. Like I said, last year’s team doesn’t effect this year’s team. So I think that’s part of it. It’s a whole different year, so we’re going to have to make sure we go play well this week so we can have more success.”

Fisher thinks this year’s Aggies squad is better than last season’s 5-7 one.

“Well I think there’s a lot more experience,” Fisher said. “I mean the experience and knowledge of the guys that have played in football games. I mean you’ve got an offensive line that all have played, have started. Quarterbacks that have, receivers that all have. Last year we didn’t have that.

“We were playing tons of freshmen, tons of guys on defense the same way. You were playing lots of freshmen, guys that understand… You can’t put a price tag on experience. You can’t put a price tag on being there and knowing you can do it and how to do it. I think our knowledge, our confidence, I think we’re a much better football team. I really do, in special teams, in all three phases.”

Photo by John D. James