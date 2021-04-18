Texas A&M Wins Wild Game Over No. 1 Arkansas 11-10 on Sunday to Avoid Sweep

FAYETTEVILLE — Texas A&M took a wild 11-10 victory over No. 1 Arkansas on Sunday at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Razorbacks had the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, but Chandler Jozwiak struck out both Matt Goodheart and Cayden Wallace to end the game.

The Aggies got their first lead of the weekend when first baseman Will Frizzell hit a solo shot off Lael Lockhart over the fence in left-center field with two outs in top of the first.

Arkansas struck back in the bottom of the second for three runs. Casey Opitz walked to start the inning. Then Zack Gregory drew a one-out walk to move Opitz to second. Robert Moore then reached on a fielder’s choice that moved Opitz to third. Goodheart walked to load the bases. Then Cayden Wallace doubled to left-center field to score both Opitz and Moore and move Goodheart to third. Brady Slavens singled to score Goodheart for a 3-1 lead.

Frizzell got another RBI in the third to pull the Aggies to within 3-2. Two hits and an error allowed the Aggies to plate two more runs in top of the fourth for a 4-3 lead.

Moore tied the game at 4 in the bottom of the fourth when he put a 1-0 pitch over the fence for another Razorback home run.

But the Aggies then hit the Hogs for two more runs in the top of the fifth for a 6-4 lead. The Aggies got the two runs without the benefit of a hit. A hit batter, two walks, a sacrifice fly and fielder’s choice allowed A&M to take the lead. The Aggies then took a 10-4 lead in the top of the sixth with the big blow a three-run home run by Hunter Coleman.

In the bottom of the sixth, Gregory hit a one-out double. Moore then walked before Goodheart sent one over the fence in right field to pull within 10-7.

The Aggies added a run in the top of the seventh for an 11-7 advantage. The Aggies had two hits in the inning.

In the bottom of the seventh, Smith was hit by a pitch. Opitz walked and they both advanced a base on a ground out. Gregory then sent a pitch over the fence in right field for a three-run blast that pulled the Hogs within 11-10.

Lockhart worked 3.0 innings allowing five hits, three runs (two earned), four strikeouts, one hit batter, faced 14 hitters, 51 pitches and 35 were strikes. Ryan Costeiu replaced Lockhart. He worked one inning, allowed a hit, two runs (both earned), hit one batter, faced six hitters, 26 pitches and 16 were strikes. Zack Morris replaced Costeiu. Morris worked 1.2 innings, allowed a hit, three runs (all earned), struck out two, faced nine hitters, threw 33 pitches with 18 being strikes. Caden Monke worked 0.1 inning. He allowed two hits, a pair of runs (both earned), one strikeout, faced three hitters, 11 pitches and seven were strikes. Caleb Bolden came on to pitch in the top of the seventh. He worked an inning, allowed two hits, one run (earned), five five hitters, threw 13 pitches and nine were strikes. Jaxon Wiggins came on to pitch the top of the eighth. Wiggins worke two innings, walked one, hit a batter, faced eight hitters, threw 28 pitches and 17 were strikes.

Trevor Werner (2-0) got the win, Jozniak the save and Costeiu (5-1) took the loss.

Arkansas (30-6, 11-4) will host Grambling State on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m.