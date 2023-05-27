BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON



Texas A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle is clear about who he thinks had the best program in the SEC.

That would be No. 3 Arkansas (41-15), a team his Aggies (35-24) will try to defeat for the first time in five tries this season when the to meet in a noon SEC Baseball Tournament semifinal in Hoover, Ala.

Brady Tygart (2-0, 3.31 in 16 1/3 innings) is starting on the mound for Arkansas and injured shortstop John Bolton is back in the line up and batting ninth today.

Texas A&M left-hander Matt Dillard (1-3, 6.35 in 22 2/3 innings) is opening on the mound for the Aggies, against Texas A&M, who eliminated LSU 5-4 on Friday.

“As I told you the other day, their program is at a point that we need to get Texas A&M to, where you have guys go down and then someone like (Peyton) Holt who hasn’t played much the whole year, he has so much confidence in that jersey, and there’s such a culture of winning and championship baseball that Coach Van Horn has built that it’s just kind of a next-man-up mentality.

“We’ll get there one day, and playing teams like that and playing teams like LSU, that’s how you do it. The players look across the field and say, that’s what we need to be, and as coaches we look and say, all right, we need to get to that level of recruiting.

“We’ll get there, but Arkansas is the preeminent program to me in this league right now.”

Florida will meet Vanderbilt in the other semifinal after the Commodores ousted Alabama 9-2 on Friday.

Texas A&M is in the semifinals in large part because of Hunter Haas’ three-run homer that capped a four-run Aggies’ outburst in the fifth inning on Friday.

The Aggies trailed 2-0, but rallied to survive in the tournament.

Arkansas has won all four of its games this season with Texas A&M, sweeping the Aggies in Fayetteville and then winning a 6-5 decision Wednesday in the tournament.

Haas is looking forward to the contest with the winner moving into Sunday’s 2 p.m. championship game.

“Yeah, I mean, they’re a great team,” Haas said. “I personally have had a blast playing against them because they’re such a great team and it’s always a good competition.

“I actually talked to Coach (Schlossnagle) before the game about how awesome this league is and everyone is so good.

“I expect tomorrow to be another really competitive game, and I’m looking forward to it.”

While Arkansas has Tygart and could use Will McEntire and Cody Adcock on the mound again, Texas A&M will be reaching into its depth.

Dillard will be the first one out to pitch for Texas A&M on a day when Schlossnagle will reach deep into his depth.

“Do we have pitchers to pitch? We’ve got some guys that haven’t pitched in a while,” Schlossnagle said.

“We’re going to have to run some different arms out there because I’m feeling pretty confident that we’re in the NCAA Tournament, so I don’t want to hurt anybody or stretch anybody too much.

“But yeah, we’re going to have to have some other guys go out there and compete against the Razorbacks.”

Photo by John D. James