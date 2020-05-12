The Art of Scheduling: How Anthony Ruta is helping set up Arkansas for success

The NET Rankings are what the NCAA uses when choosing the field of 68 for the Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Last season, Arkansas ranked 43rd in the NET Rankings, 25th in the country in strength of schedule and their non-conference schedule ranked 12th in the country.

Strength of schedule plays a big role in March, and the Hogs Director of Operations Anthony Ruta has mastered the art of scheduling to help make the Razorbacks as competitive as possible.

“Building out your non-conference schedule not just for an NCAA Tournament bid, but you are building it out for NCAA tournament seeding,” says Ruta.

Ruta began as a student manager at Arizona State before becoming a grad assistant for two seasons with the Sun Devils.

“I was able to kind of find a niche in the scheduling department at an a young age, and be able to learn quite a bit from the staff there at Arizona State,” says Ruta, “I’ve been able to build on it as I’ve grown in the profession.”

Ruta say’s it’s a “hand on” approach when the Arkansas staff begins building the schedule for the upcoming season. The SEC takes care of conference play. They focus on building the best non-conference schedule they can.

“First thing we do as a staff is we look at the first available date, the christmas break area and then we kind of build out an ‘OK in an ideal world we want to play this date, this date, this date,’ and space it out like that,” he explains.

Then, he continues, it’s finding 4-5 challenging match-ups that fit the mold.

“Style of play perspective. What is their style of offense? What do they do defensively? Then what we try to do is figure out is a team, whether its a low major or mid major, are they going to be top 3-4 in their conference?”

There is a lot of back and forth when reaching out to teams or teams reaching out to you. In a funny way, it’s almost like dating.

“You have to figure out, ‘OK, am I the only one, or are there three? So you can say the Arkansas scheduling approach is a lot like dating,'” Ruta laughs, “You think you are the only one, and they might be talking to 5 other teams. You might have a good feeling about your conversation, and then you get a call or a text two days later that says ‘Yea sorry, we’re going with this team for that game.'”

That is why Ruta says relationships with other coaches and staffs is as important as anything else.

“Just be honest and open with them like ‘Hey, I’m talking to 3 different teams for this one game. You are the team that we like, or if this falls through we can circle back around.”

Last season Arkansas went 11-1 before SEC play started. Ruta says all his hard work pays off when the buzzer sound with the Hogs in the win column.

“If we lose a game in the non-conference I probably take it harder than anybody because, you know, it’s a game that I pushed or agreed to play or whatever the case may be.”

Ruta told us they hope to have the upcoming schedule finalized in the next few weeks.

On Monday the NCAA announced changes in how they rate strength of schedule. It’s now

based on rating every opponent on a team’s schedule by how hard it would be for an NCAA tournament-caliber team to win the game.